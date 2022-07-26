Former Vice President Mike Pence to release memoir in Nov.

BreakingNews
Abortion providers take challenge of ban on procedure to state courts
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will publish his autobiography just after this year's midterm elections and it will be titled “So Help Me God.”

The book will recount Pence's journey from his Indiana youth to the vice presidency, with stops in the House of Representatives and governor's mansion in between, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. It promises to also discuss his rift with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when, according to the publisher, “Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.”

Trump supporters, and Trump himself, denounced him for not intervening on Jan. 6 in Congress’ formal certification of President Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The certification — which Pence had no power to change — was delayed for hours after hundreds of Trump supporters, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!,” stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The book will be available on Nov. 15, earlier that initially expected. It was previously announced for next year.

According to a statement from Simon & Schuster, the memoir is “the inside story of the Trump administration by its second-highest ranking official and of a profound faith that has guided Pence throughout his life.”

In addition to Pence, other Trump administration officials to issue books include former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

