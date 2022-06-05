Former Vandy star Kumar Rocker back on the mound in minors

With several major league scouts and a near sellout crowd of 4,088 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on hand to get a glimpse of Rocker's first game since last June 30, the hard-throwing, 6-foot-5, 245-pounder breezed through the first three innings against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles, his fastball topping out at over 98 mph. He threw 38 pitches and struck out five, all but the first one swinging, and allowed just a bloop single to left field by the second batter he faced, second baseman Ricardo Sanchez.

But Rocker ran into trouble in the fourth, hitting the leadoff batter and tossing a wild pitch that prompted Tri-City manager Pete Incaviglia to make a brief visit to the mound with cleanup hitter Carlos Martinez at the plate. Rocker stayed in and allowed a two-run homer to left field to Martinez on the eighth pitch of a long at-bat for a 2-0 lead.