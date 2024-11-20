Former UVA student pleads guilty in 2022 mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

Authorities said that Jones opened fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Authorities had not released a motive. Jones was a former member of the university's football team at the time of the shooting. A witness told police that he had targeted specific victims.

Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed, while a fourth member of the team, Mike Hollins, and another student, Marlee Morgan, were wounded.

The shooting erupted near a parking garage and set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured. His trial on murder charges and other counts had been scheduled for January.