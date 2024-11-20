Breaking: Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder
Nation & World News

Former UVA student pleads guilty in 2022 mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

A former University of Virginia student has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other students in an attack on the campus in 2022
Updated 13 minutes ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) —

A former University of Virginia student pleaded guilty Wednesday to fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other students on the Charlottesville campus in 2022.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A four-day sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Feb. 4 in Albemarle County Circuit Court.

Authorities said that Jones opened fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Authorities had not released a motive. Jones was a former member of the university's football team at the time of the shooting. A witness told police that he had targeted specific victims.

Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed, while a fourth member of the team, Mike Hollins, and another student, Marlee Morgan, were wounded.

The shooting erupted near a parking garage and set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured. His trial on murder charges and other counts had been scheduled for January.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Former Detroit Lions, Georgia Southern football player arrested on Jan. 6 charges
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former West Virginia jail officers plead guilty to civil rights violation in fatal...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Douglas County judge gives 2 men 320-year sentences in fatal Sweet 16 shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former West Virginia jail officer pleads guilty to civil rights violation in fatal...
The Latest
Dallas doctor gets 190 years for tampering with IV bags used in surgeries3m ago
Jasmine Paolini and Italy beat Slovakia to win the Billie Jean King Cup9m ago
Lockers used by Ronaldo, Beckham and other Real Madrid stars are up for auction11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Chefs serve tradition and community to Atlanta seniors on Thanksgiving Day
On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia