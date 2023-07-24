Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte throws hat into race for New Hampshire governor

National & World News
9 minutes ago
X
Former New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte has announced she’s running for governor, days after fellow Republican Chris Sununu said he’s not seeking reelection to a fifth term in 2024

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Former New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte on Monday announced she's running for governor, days after fellow Republican Chris Sununu said he's not seeking reelection to a fifth term in 2024.

“Gov. Sununu did a great job, but there's going to be a vacuum there,” Ayotte said on “Fox & Friends.”

“We are one election away from becoming Massachusetts in New Hampshire, and I'm not going to let that happen," she said. “We have something very special in New Hampshire — no income (tax), no sales tax, education freedom is so important in our state. So I'm running for governor to make sure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous and free.”

Ayotte, who was New Hampshire’s attorney general when she was elected to the Senate in 2010, was defeated in November 2016 by Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan in a close race.

Ayotte is the second Republican candidate to announce. Chuck Morse, former Republican president of the New Hampshire Senate and a former U.S. Senate candidate, announced his campaign for governor shortly after Sununu announced his decision in an email to supporters on Wednesday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Georgia text about Trump’s 2020 defeat gets federal scrutiny2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Teen found shot to death at Gwinnett apartment complex
1h ago

Credit: JASON VORHEES / Macon Telegraph

Georgia medical marijuana grower forges ahead as state licenses stall
33m ago

WEATHER UPDATE: High temps with no rain in store this week
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: High temps with no rain in store this week
1h ago

Credit: AP

DOWNEY: Will students of color face pressure to speak to toll of racism?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Macron promotes French interests on a trip to South Pacific where US-China rivalry is...
8m ago
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
23m ago
Election leaves Spain in political disarray with no party having an easy path to form a...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
2h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top