Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former US police officer Tiara Brown beats Skye Nicolson to become WBC featherweight champion

Former police officer Tiara Brown became WBC world featherweight champion by beating Skye Nicolson in a split-decision victory
FILE - Tiara Brown during a boxing match, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Tiara Brown during a boxing match, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, file)
20 minutes ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Former police officer Tiara Brown became WBC world featherweight champion by beating Skye Nicolson in a split-decision victory on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Brown took Nicolson’s belt when judges scored the bout 97-93 and 96-94 in her favor, with one judge scoring it 96-94 for Nicolson.

Brown (19-0) dropped to the canvas in tears when she was announced as the winner. It was the first professional loss for Nicolson (12-1), an Australian.

Brown had been an officer both in the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. and more recently for the Fort Myers Police Department in her native Florida.

The Fort Myers PD had wished Brown good luck ahead of the 10-round bout, saying on Instagram that she “has always been a fighter — both in and out of the ring.”

Brown is a boxing coach with the Fort Myers police athletic league.

Speaking ringside to broadcaster DAZN, Brown gave a shoutout to God and her hometown of Fort Myers and said it's been "20-plus years of wanting this moment."

The new champion said she's not focused yet on her next bout.

“I like my options, my options are good, (but) right now I just want to go home and eat some cupcakes and some cookies and watch some cartoons,” Brown said.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

More Stories

Keep Reading

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, gestures while talking with the chair umpire as she plays against Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, March 14, 2025, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek discusses nearly hitting a ball boy and three weeks she spent crying daily last year

Algerian boxer Khelif says she's not intimidated by Trump and targets second Olympic gold in LA

Mirra Andreeva beats Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells. Jack Draper wins the men's title

The Latest

FILE- Former Soviet spy Oleg Gordievsky after receiving the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and Saint George from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London, Oct. 17, 2007. (Fiona Hanson/PA via AP, file)

Credit: AP

Oleg Gordievsky, Britain's most valuable Cold War spy inside the KGB, dies at 86

13m ago

3 people killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia despite limited truce

26m ago

Israel fires on Lebanon after rocket attack in the heaviest exchange since truce with Hezbollah

35m ago

Featured

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia

Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Braves have thinned their camp roster.