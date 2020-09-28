Former US Ambassador to Ukraine to be honored by PEN America

The literary and human rights organization announced Monday that Yovanovitch has won the PEN/Benenson Courage Award, of which previous recipients include Anita Hill and student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. During the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump, Yovanovitch told House investigators that Ukrainian officials had warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and other Trump insiders were planning to “do things, including to me” and were “looking to hurt” her.

Yovanovitch was recalled from Kyiv as Giuliani pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate baseless corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, and his son Hunter. The alleged attempt to make a foreign government investigate a political opponent led to Trump's impeachment in December on two counts by the Democratic-run House. The Republican-run Senate acquitted him on both counts.