Former UK leader Boris Johnson joins a march against antisemitism in London

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathered in London on Sunday for a march against antisemitism, a day after large crowds turned out for a pro-Palestinian rally.

Johnson was joined by the U.K.'s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and other senior government officials at the march to express solidarity with the Jewish community. Organizers billed it as the largest gathering against antisemitism in London for decades.

Marchers waved Israeli and the U.K.'s Union flags and held placards reading “Never Again Is Now” and “Zero Tolerance for Antisemites."