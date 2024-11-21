Nation & World News
Former UK Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott dies at age 86

Former British Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott has died at age 86
By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — British politician John Prescott, a former merchant seaman who rose to the post of deputy prime minister, has died at age 86.

Prescott’s family announced his death on Thursday. They said the politician, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, died peacefully in a care home on Wednesday with his loved ones around him.

The family said Prescott had “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment.”

For a decade, Prescott brought grit, humor and working-class authenticity to the government of the young, polished Tony Blair, who became prime minister in 1997.

“He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics, one of the most committed and loyal, and definitely the most unusual,” Blair said.

An amateur boxer in his youth, Prescott was a pugnacious politician who memorably punched a man who threw an egg at him during the 2001 general election.

The uproar briefly looked like it might harm the party, and Prescott’s career. But Blair’s response -– “John is John” -– cemented his folksy status.

Prescott entered politics through the trade union movement — a once-common route that became less frequent after Blair rebranded the left-leaning party “New Labour” and shifted its politics toward the center,

He was a proud working-class figure in a country that still has few from that background at the top of politics. He unapologetically liked the finer things in life and was nicknamed “Two Jags” by the press because he had two Jaguar luxury cars.

The egg-thrower punching incident earned him another nickname: “Two Jabs”

Prescott served as Blair’s deputy between 1997 and 2007. One of his proudest achievements was working with then-U.S. Vice President Al Gore on the landmark Kyoto Protocol climate change agreement in 1997.

Gore said he had “never worked with anyone in politics — on my side of the pond or his — quite like John Prescott.”

“He fought like hell to negotiate the Kyoto Protocol and was an unwavering champion of climate action for decades to come. I’m forever grateful to John for that commitment to solving the climate crisis and will miss him as a dear friend,” Gore said in a statement.

Prescott represented his home city of Hull in northern England for four decades. After Labour lost power in 2010 he was made a member of Parliament’s unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords.

Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Prescott was a true working-class hero.

“He wanted the good things in life for everyone and not just himself,” Brown said. “And he showed that Britain can be a country where if you work hard you can fill your potential.”

He is survived by his wife Pauline and sons Johnathan and David.

