Former Ugandan steeplechase Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat found fatally stabbed in Kenya

ELDORET, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the slaying of three-time Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat, whose body was found with stab wounds inside his brother's car on Sunday morning, a local official said.

Kiplagat had been driving the car before his body was discovered in the vehicle on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town located 312 kilometers (163 miles) west of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, according to Stephen Okal, police commander from the nearby Moiben area.

“This was murder, but we do not know the motive for now,” Okal said.