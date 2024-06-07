Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows pleads not guilty in Arizona's fake elector case

The indictment alleges Meadows worked with other Trump campaign members to submit names of fake electors from Arizona and other states to Congress in a bid to keep Trump in office despite his November 2020 defeat at the ballot box.

The document alleges 11 Arizona Republicans submitted paperwork falsely declaring that Trump won in Arizona. It also says Meadows confided to a White House staff member in early November 2020 that Trump had lost the election.

Roman is accused in the indictment of working closely with Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Boris Epshteyn and others to organize the fake electors’ votes in Arizona and six other states.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, pleaded not guilty in May to nine felony charges stemming from his role in the fake electors effort. The Arizona attorney general's office released a copy of the indictment that also revealed felony charges against Trump attorneys John Eastman, Christina Bobb and Jenna Ellis.

Epshteyn and for James Lamon, another Republican who claimed Trump carried Arizona, are scheduled to enter pleas on June 18.

Meadows and Roman previously pleaded not guilty in Georgia state court to charges alleging that they participated in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

Roman was charged in Wisconsin on Tuesday with forgery for allegedly delivering that state's fake elector paperwork to a Pennsylvania congressman's staffer to get them to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress was certifying the results.

Other states where criminal charges have been filed related to the fake electors scheme are Michigan, Nevada and Georgia.