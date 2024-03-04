BreakingNews
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to perjury in ex-president’s civil fraud case

The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization has pleaded guilty in New York to perjury in connection with testimony he gave in the ex-president’s civil fraud case
Allen Weisselberg, right, is escorted to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, March 4, 2024, in New York. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney Monday morning for arraignment on new criminal charges, the prosecutor's office said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Monday in New York to perjury in connection with testimony he gave in the ex-president’s civil fraud case.

Weisselberg, 76, surrendered to the Manhattan prosecutor’s office earlier Monday and entered state court in handcuffs, wearing a mask, before pleading guilty to perjury. Prosecutors accused Weisselberg of lying under oath when he answered questions in a case about allegations that Trump lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks and insurance companies.

Weisselberg will be sentenced to five months in jail, the judge said.

Weisselberg’s lawyer, Seth Rosenberg, didn’t return a request for comment earlier Monday.

After The New York Times reported last month that Weisselberg was in negotiations to plead guilty to perjury, Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the fraud trial, ordered attorneys to provide details related to the Times’ report.

Trump is appealing Engoron’s judgment ordering him to pay more than $454 million in fines and interest for submitting fraudulent information about his asset values on years of financial records.

Weisselberg's new criminal case comes just weeks before Trump is scheduled to stand trial on separate allegations that he falsified business records. That case involves allegations that Trump falsified company records to cover up hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has said Weisselberg had a role in orchestrating the payments, but he has not been charged in that case, and neither prosecutors nor Trump’s lawyers have indicated they will call him as a witness. That trial is scheduled to begin March 25.

Weisselberg’s case is separate from the criminal case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against Trump last year.

Weisselberg previously served 100 days in jail last year after pleading guilty to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the Trump Organization. He is still on probation. Prior to that he had no criminal record.

He left New York City’s notorious Rikers Island in April, days after Trump was indicted in his New York hush money criminal case.

Under that plea deal, Weisselberg was required to testify as a prosecution witness when the Trump Organization was put on trial for helping executives evade taxes. He did so carefully, laying out the facts of his own involvement in evading taxes but taking care not to implicate Trump, telling jurors that his boss was unaware of the scheme.

This story has been corrected to show that the counts to which Weisselberg pleaded guilty did not occur during the trial.

