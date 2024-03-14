Former Thai leader Thaksin makes first public appearances after release from detention

BANGKOK (AP) — Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra began his first public appearances since leaving detention, with an early morning visit to a shrine in Bangkok on Thursday before flying to his home province of Chiang Mai in the country’s north.

The controversial billionaire, a longtime rival of the country's conservative elite who was toppled in a coup in 2006 but remains influential in politics, arrived before dawn at the capital's City Pillar, accompanied by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn, the leader of governing Pheu Thai party.

Thaksin spent years in exile to avoid a jail term for corruption, a charge he always denied, but returned to Thailand as his allies in parliament formed a coalition government with military parties associated with the coups that repeatedly drove him and his allies out of power.