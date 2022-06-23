ajc logo
X

Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with “daily racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working at the company’s Fremont, California, plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of $15 million in his lawsuit

A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with "daily racist epithets," including the "N-word," while working at the company's Fremont, California, plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of $15 million in his lawsuit.

Owen Diaz, who worked at the Tesla plant in 2015 and 2016 as a contracted elevator operator before quitting, was originally awarded $6.9 million in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages in the case.

A judge slashed that by nearly 90% to $15 million, which Diaz turned down, according to a court filing. Diaz's rejection of the award could mean a new trial in the case.

Diaz had alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the plant and that supervisors failed to stop the abuse.

A representative for Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Editors' Picks
A ‘Stacey Sweep’: Abrams’ runoff gamble pays off in Georgia18h ago
Voters fill DeKalb, Gwinnett school board seats; reject Cherokee group
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
7h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
7h ago
Feds step up investigation of ‘fake’ Georgia GOP electors
7h ago
The Latest
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St declines on growth worries
6m ago
1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Dept.
12m ago
Teen's miraculous survival in Florida collapse finds purpose
13m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top