Former Temple U business dean convicted in rankings scandal

An attorney for Porat, Michael A. Schwartz, argued at trial that while he made mistakes, Porat had not committed a crime.

“Forty years — that is how long Dr. Porat dedicated his life and passion to Temple University,” Schwartz said. “And yes, during those 40 years, Dr. Porat did a number of things wrong. He had a big ego. He did not treat people in the way they should have been treated, and he certainly failed to respond correctly."

Porat declined to comment to the newspaper after the jury's decision.

A university spokesperson Steve Orbanek said: “We respect the justice system and the jury’s decision in this matter.”

Despite being fired as dean, Porat has maintained his tenured position as a Temple professor. The university has since taken steps to vet and audit data submissions, the newspaper reported.

A hearing has not yet be scheduled for a judge to determine Porat's sentence, court records show. Prosecutors have previously said he would face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.