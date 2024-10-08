Breaking: Tracking Hurricane Milton: What to expect in Georgia
Nation & World News

Former Taiwan leader Tsai to visit Czech Republic, other European destinations, drawing China's ire

Former Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen is to visit Czech Republic, and other European destinations, drawing China’s ire
FILE - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the 2024 Hsieh Nien Fan annual dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the 2024 Hsieh Nien Fan annual dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
41 minutes ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen is to visit Czech Republic, and other European destinations, drawing China’s ire.

During Tsai's two terms, which ended in May, she came under relentless attack from China for her refusal to concede to Beijing’s demands that Taipei recognize China’s sovereignty over it.

At a briefing Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning restated China’s opposition to “any Taiwan independence elements visiting countries that establish diplomatic relations with China in any name. We urge the Czech Republic and other relevant countries to .... respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It wasn’t clear what other countries Tsai would visit on the trip that begins Saturday, but speculation has focussed on France and Belgium. Taiwan's only formal diplomatic ally in Europe iis the Vatican City, but it has robust unofficial ties with all other major nations in the region.

Ahead of the trip, Tsai met with her successor William Lai. Details of their talks were not revealed, but maintaining Taiwan's participation in international institutions from which China has worked to shut it out is a key priority.

“Former President Tsai will travel to share our experiences and promote pragmatic diplomacy being advocated by President Lai that seeks peace and fairness and Europe is a very important part of that democratic ideal," Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung told reporters

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

China could wage economic war on Taiwan to force surrender, report says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan's new leader expresses regret for governing party slush fund scandal, vows stronger...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

North Korea and China mark their 75th anniversary of ties as outsiders question their...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 9 dead as typhoon batters island's south
The Latest
Tampa Bay hasn’t been hit directly by a major hurricane since 1921. Milton may be the one7m ago
Woman accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse asks WWE to waive confidentiality agreements8m ago
MI5 spy chief says Russia and Iran are behind a 'staggering' rise in deadly plots10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: ArLuther Lee

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s how the Harris and Trump housing plans differ
Emory studies mental health as a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Panthers?