BreakingNews
Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Former `Sweetie Pie's' star Tim Norman gets life in killing

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
A former star of a St. Louis-based reality show has been sentenced to life in prison for arranging the killing of his nephew to collect a life insurance policy

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former star of St. Louis-based television reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for arranging the shooting death of his nephew to collect a life insurance payment.

James “Tim” Norman did not speak on his own behalf at the sentencing hearing in the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. Both men had starred in the long-running OWN reality show about the family’s soul food business in the St. Louis area.

Norman's attorneys submitted several letters from family and friends asking for leniency, including from Norman’s mother and founder of the Sweetie Pie’s restaurants, Robbie Montgomery.

“I don’t know whether Tim did what he was accused and convicted of,” wrote Robbie Montgomery, who is also the victim's grandmother. “He is still the baby that I bore, and I love him as every mother involved loves their child.”

Prosecutors said Norman took out a out a life insurance policy worth $450,000 on Montgomery and arranged to have him lured to a street in St. Louis, where another man shot him.

Several of Andre Montgomery's family members, including his mother, Michell Griggs, asked that Norman be sentenced to life, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross gave him two life sentences, calling it "a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew."

Norman was convicted in September of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Travell Anthony Hill admitted that he shot Montgomery in exchange for $5,000. Hill, 31, of St. Louis, was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison. Terica Taneisha Ellis, now 39, from Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting that Norman paid her $10,000 to find Montgomery and tell Hill his location.

A fourth person, insurance agent Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping Norman fraudulently apply for several insurance policies and file a claim on Montgomery's life insurance policy.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia Senate squashes Buckhead City rebellion 1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Ozuna: ‘Marcell is gonna be on our team’
2h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
10h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Murder charges dropped against Carrollton sharecropper in historic court hearing
3h ago
The Latest
Tesla gets $330M tax deal for Nevada expansion, truck plant
4m ago
Obstetrician appeals decision over Arizona abortion law
11m ago
Defense says zeal to convict Murdaugh derailed investigation
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
11h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top