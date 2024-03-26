Former state senator Tom Campbell drops bid for North Dakota's single U.S. House seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — One of several Republican candidates jostling for North Dakota's only U.S. House seat has ended his campaign.

Former state Sen. Tom Campbell, a potato farmer from Grafton, announced on Tuesday he is withdrawing from the race.

“I feel it would be a better use of my time to avoid a negative campaign, ignoring any threats and focus on the positive, where I can contribute to the well-being of others," Campbell posted to Facebook. "At a time where there seems to be too much division and anger, I believe I can make more of a difference taking a different path rather than as 1 in 435 in Congress.”