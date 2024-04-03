Former Spanish soccer federation head Luis Rubiales set to return to Spain amid corruption probe

MADRID (AP) — Luis Rubiales, the disgraced former president of the Spanish soccer federation, is reportedly returning from the Dominican Republic amid a judicial probe into the business deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Rubiales was set to arrive at Madrid’s airport on Wednesday. A large contingent of journalists gathered outside the baggage claim area for arrivals.

Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic two weeks ago when police raided a property belonging to him in Granada and the offices of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid as part of a corruption and money laundering investigation that included the Super Cup among other deals. Seven people were detained by police and Rubiales was identified as one of five additional individuals under investigation.

Rubiales stepped down in September after causing an international scandal for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women's World Cup final. He is facing a trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Hermoso. He has denied any wrongdoing.

