Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former South Korean President Moon calls his bribery indictment 'unjust'

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called his bribery indictment “unjust” and accused prosecutors of abusing their power in what he called a politically motivated investigation
South Korean former President Moon Jae-in arrives at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Korean former President Moon Jae-in arrives at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By KIM TONG-HYUNG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday called his indictment on bribery charges "unjust," accusing prosecutors of abusing their power in what he called a politically motivated investigation.

Moon’s comments came a day after prosecutors in the southern city of Jeonju announced his indictment over allegations that a budget airline gave his son-in-law a lucrative no-show job during his presidency.

Meeting with National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik, Moon said he feels that prosecutors are “pushing forward in a predetermined direction, no matter what” and that his case was an example of “how politicized the prosecution has become and how prosecutorial power is being abused.” The former liberal leader was visiting the National Assembly for an event marking the seventh anniversary of his 2018 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, held during a brief period of engagement between the rival Koreas.

Moon's indictment adds to a long list of South Korean leaders who have faced criminal allegations or scandals near the end of their terms or after leaving office. On June 3 South Korea will hold a presidential election to select a successor to conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was recently removed from office over an ill-conceived imposition of martial law in December.

Yoon, who previously served as prosecutor general under the Moon administration before a high-profile fallout with the liberal leadership, is now facing a criminal trial on rebellion charges related to the decree.

Moon’s political allies at the main opposition Democratic Party have portrayed the indictment as a political vendetta, pushed by Yoon’s supporters at the prosecution service to humiliate the former liberal leader ahead of the election.

Prosecutors allege that Moon, who served as president from 2017-2022, received bribes totaling 217 million won ($151,000) from Lee Sang-jik, founder of the budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet. The bribes were allegedly in the form of financial support for Moon’s son-in-law between 2018-2020.

Prosecutors say the man, who reportedly divorced Moon’s daughter in 2021, was hired by Lee’s company in Thailand despite having no experience in the airline industry, and performed minimal duties while claiming to work remotely from South Korea.

Prosecutors said they had not found evidence that Moon directly arranged political favors for Lee, but that Lee, who worked on Moon’s campaign, likely expected his assistance to be repaid. Lee was later named the head of the state-funded Korea Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups Agency and was nominated by Moon’s party to run for parliament while Moon was in office.

South Korean former President Moon Jae-in speaks during the ceremony for the 7th anniversary of the Panmunjom declaration, at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Korean former President Moon Jae-in gets out of a car upon his arrival at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 22, 2022. (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP, File)

Credit: AP

South Korea's former President Moon indicted for alleged bribery

South Korean truth commission halts probe into adoption fraud, hundreds of cases in limbo

China to retaliate with sanctions on US officials, NGO leaders over Hong Kong issues

The Latest

Mexican corridos singer Vivir Quintana performs her new album, about violence against women, in Mexico City, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario)

Credit: AP

A Mexican musician uses a contentious genre to sing of women imprisoned for killing their abusers

7m ago

Man charged with arson after authorities say he sparked New Jersey Pine Barrens fire

20m ago

Ukraine says Russia kills 3 in another drone attack after Trump rebukes Putin

20m ago

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.