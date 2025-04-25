Former South Korean President Moon calls his bribery indictment 'unjust'

Moon's indictment adds to a long list of South Korean leaders who have faced criminal allegations or scandals near the end of their terms or after leaving office. On June 3 South Korea will hold a presidential election to select a successor to conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was recently removed from office over an ill-conceived imposition of martial law in December.

Yoon, who previously served as prosecutor general under the Moon administration before a high-profile fallout with the liberal leadership, is now facing a criminal trial on rebellion charges related to the decree.

Moon’s political allies at the main opposition Democratic Party have portrayed the indictment as a political vendetta, pushed by Yoon’s supporters at the prosecution service to humiliate the former liberal leader ahead of the election.

Prosecutors allege that Moon, who served as president from 2017-2022, received bribes totaling 217 million won ($151,000) from Lee Sang-jik, founder of the budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet. The bribes were allegedly in the form of financial support for Moon’s son-in-law between 2018-2020.

Prosecutors say the man, who reportedly divorced Moon’s daughter in 2021, was hired by Lee’s company in Thailand despite having no experience in the airline industry, and performed minimal duties while claiming to work remotely from South Korea.

Prosecutors said they had not found evidence that Moon directly arranged political favors for Lee, but that Lee, who worked on Moon’s campaign, likely expected his assistance to be repaid. Lee was later named the head of the state-funded Korea Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups Agency and was nominated by Moon’s party to run for parliament while Moon was in office.

Credit: AP Credit: AP