Former South Carolina lawmaker suspended from Pentagon job

“The conduct of NSA is denying Ms. Arrington her due process and is harming the national security of the United States,” Zaid said.

Any specific allegations against Arrington have not been disclosed, and she remains on paid leave, according to Zaid.

Arrington went to work at the Pentagon after a brief political career in South Carolina. A Republican, she was elected to South Carolina's state House in 2016. Two years later, she won a GOP primary over U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, who had returned to his congressional seat after serving two terms as governor.

It was Sanford's first-ever loss, with Arrington calling her opponent a "Never Trumper" for his criticism of then-President Donald Trump.

During that campaign, Arrington referred to her cyber security and defense industry credentials as evidence of her federal government experience.

But Arrington narrowly lost the general election to newcomer Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who flipped the district from red to blue for the first time in decades. At the time, she blamed Sanford for her eventual loss and vowed to seek the seat in the future.

Arrington did not return a text message seeking comment Tuesday night, and her attorney said she would not be responding to inquiries on the matter.

