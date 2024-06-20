Nation & World News

Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun will have memoir out in 2025

The first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, Carol Moseley Braun, will have a memoir out next year
5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, Carol Moseley Braun, will have a memoir out next year.

Hanover Square Press, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Thursday that Moseley Braun's “Trailblazer: Perseverance in Life and Politics” is scheduled for Jan. 21. According to the publisher, Moseley Braun will look back on her career in public service, from her rise in Illinois politics, to her years in the Senate in the 1990s to being the first Black woman appointed U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, a position she held from 1999-2001.

Moseley Braun will also touch upon her friendships with everyone from Gloria Steinem and Maya Angelou to Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden, who in 2023 nominated her for chair of the board of directors of the United States African Development Foundation, a position she formally began this spring.

“My life has been filled with serendipity, adventure, and adversity,” Moseley Braun, 76, said in a statement. “Every experience has been anchored by my strong faith in God.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett school budget proposal now has bigger raises

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Winners and losers of Georgia’s runoff elections
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Ex-special prosecutor Nathan Wade quizzed about intimacy with DA in comedy sketch

Credit: Courtesy Building & Land Technology/Kevin Griggs

Fortune 500 company moves HQ to metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen building

Credit: Courtesy Building & Land Technology/Kevin Griggs

Fortune 500 company moves HQ to metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen building

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Illegally brewed liquor kills at least 34 with dozens hospitalized in southern India
12m ago
What's known, and not known, about the partnership agreement signed by Russia and North...
21m ago
Russia hammers Ukraine's power grid again and Kyiv's drones target more enemy oil depots
23m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
33m ago
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport
First day of summer in Atlanta: What time does summer begin on Thursday?