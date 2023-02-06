X
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard writing book on leaving Democrats

55 minutes ago
Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii who clashed often with her party and eventually left it, has a memoir coming out in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii who clashed often with her party and eventually left it, has a memoir coming out Oct. 10.

Gabbard's memoir, currently untitled, is the first of a two-book deal with Regnery Publishing, the longtime conservative publisher. Regnery is calling the book the “full story of her electrifying break” with the Democrats. Gabbard served in the House of Representatives from 2013-2021, and over time would become a prominent critic of party leadership, including on its support for Ukraine against the Russians. Gabbard once called Hillary Clinton the “embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.” She endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders' run against Clinton for the 2016 presidential party nomination and briefly ran herself for the 2020 election before dropping out and backing the eventual winner, Joe Biden.

In recent years, she was a frequent guest on the Fox network and is now a paid contributor. Last October, she left the Democrats, saying they were dominated by an “elitist cabal of warmongers" and “woke Democratic Party ideologues," and supported numerous Republican candidates in the fall's elections.

“This book will share my experiences at the highest level of Democratic politics, and why I can no longer call myself a Democrat,” Gabbard, 41, said in a statement Monday. “Today’s Democratic Party is unrecognizable from the party I joined 20 years ago.”

