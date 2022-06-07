Former Rep. Giffords tells Congress 'be bold' on gun reform

The violence has spurred a flurry of activity in the nation's capital, with Democrats in Congress pushing for sweeping reforms that include raising the national age limit to purchase a gun and banning automatic weapons. Families of the victims in the most recent mass shootings spoke before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, with more hearings planned in advance of mass marches this weekend in Washington and other cities.

But whatever reform package passes the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is in danger of being watered down by the Republicans in the Senate. Tuesday's press conference was part of a campaign to build pressure on Congress and argue that American public opinion favors serious reform of gun laws at a national level.

“We know what the solutions are. We've seen them work in some states and we've certainly seen it in other countries,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Raising the national age limit to 21, “would be a major game changer in a lot of these shootings,” she said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, whose home state of Connecticut was the site of the murder of 20 schoolchildren at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago, is one of the leaders of bipartisan congressional negotiations seeking an acceptable deal.

Senators have been meeting privately in a small bipartisan group headed by Murphy, a Democrat, and Republican Sen. John Cornyn, trying to hash out a compromise that could actually become law.

But lawmakers have been here before — unable to pass any substantial gun safety laws in decades in the face of steep objections from Republicans in Congress, some conservative Democrats, and the fierce lobby of gun owners and the National Rifle Association. No major legislation has made it into law since the 1994 assault weapons ban, which has since expired.

On Tuesday, Murphy warned Senate Republicans that the time for symbolic gestures had passed and shifting American public opinion now favors serious nationwide gun control measures.

“We're not going to settle for a piece of legislation that just checks a box,” he said. “We need to put pressure on the United States Senate to do the right thing.”

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose son, Jordan, was shot and killed in 2012, speaks at a Gun Violence Memorial installation on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Standing behind McBath are former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, from left, Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose son, Jordan, was shot and killed in 2012, speaks at a Gun Violence Memorial installation on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Standing behind McBath are former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords, from left, Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

