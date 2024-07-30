Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden asking full Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider NFL emails lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Gruden is asking the entire Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider a decision by a three-justice panel to throw out a lawsuit he filed against the NFL over emails leaked to the media before he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

Attorneys for Gruden filed documents Monday after the panel split 2-1 in a May 14 decision that said the league can move the civil contract interference and conspiracy case out of state court and into arbitration that might be overseen by one of the defendants, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The same three justices on July 1 denied, by the same 2-1 margin, a request from Gruden's attorneys to reconsider. Two justices said Gruden knew the NFL used arbitration to resolve disputes. The dissenting justice said it would be "outrageous" for Goodell to arbitrate a dispute in which he is a named defendant.