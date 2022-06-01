ajc logo
X

Former Qatar princess found dead at home in southern Spain

National & World News
57 minutes ago
Spanish police have found a former princess of Qatar dead in her bed at home in southern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have found a 46-year-old former princess of Qatar dead in her bed at home in southern Spain, authorities said Wednesday.

Kasia Gallanio was found dead Sunday morning in her apartment in Marbella, a Malaga province a police spokeswoman said.

Police went to the house after receiving a call from one of Gallanio’s daughters in France, who said her mother had not been returning calls, the spokeswoman said.

Police entered the house with the help of a janitor at the apartment complex and found Gallanio in bed, with no signs of violence, according to the spokeswoman who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with her department’s rules.

She said Gallanio had U.S. nationality and was 46. An autopsy is due to ascertain the cause of death.

Gallanio was married to Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the 73-year-old uncle of the Emir of Qatar, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

They had three children and fought a long custody battle over them. Gallanio accused her former husband of sexual assault against one of the children. He denied the allegation.

The children live with their father in Paris, according to Le Parisien.

Editors' Picks
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation 14h ago
Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after greenwashing raid
2h ago
Clayton school officials debate clear bookbags, metal detectors for next school year
17h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
14h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
14h ago
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
17h ago
The Latest
Western nations vow to send more, better arms to Ukraine
13m ago
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
20m ago
French Open updates | Swiatek streak on line vs Pegula in QF
20m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top