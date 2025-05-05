Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio says he met with Trump in Florida

In other posts, he said he was at Mar-a-Lago, the president's club, and that he had a “great conversation” with the president after Trump called him and his mother over during dinner.

Neither the White House nor Tarrio responded to messages seeking comment about the meeting.

A senior administration official told The New York Times that Tarrio and his mother were at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach at the invitation of a guest and were introduced to Trump as he was walking to the patio.

A federal jury convicted Tarrio and three lieutenants of seditious conspiracy for a failed plot to keep Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Tarrio was serving a 22-year prison sentence, the longest of any Capitol riot case, before Trump pardoned him. He was in prison for about three years.

Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members stormed the Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters. But prosecutors said the Miami resident organized and led the far-right extremist group’s assault from afar.

Trump has defended the clemency actions he took on his first day returning to office. He pardoned roughly 1,500 people who were involved in the siege at the Capitol by his angry supporters. He also suggested there could be a place in American politics for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, the extremists groups whose leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy against the U.S.

Before the Capitol attack, the Proud Boys were best known for street fights with anti-fascist activists at time when Trump told the group to "stand back and stand by" during his first debate in 2020 with then-presidential candidate Biden.

Associated Press writer Michael Kunzelman contributed to this report.