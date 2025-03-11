Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former President Rodrigo Duterte arrested in the Philippines on an ICC warrant over drug killings

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been arrested in connection with an International Criminal Court case alleging crimes against humanity were committed during his anti-drug crackdowns
By JIM GOMEZ – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested Tuesday on a warrant from the International Criminal Court accusing him of crimes against humanity, the Philippine government said.

Duterte was detained at Manila's international airport after arriving from Hong Kong, President Ferdinand Marcos' office said in a statement. The ICC has been investigating mass killings during the former president's deadly crackdown against illegal drugs.

“Upon his arrival, the prosecutor general served the ICC notification for an arrest warrant to the former president for the crime of crime against humanity,” the government said. “He’s now in the custody of authorities."

The surprise arrest sparked a commotion at the airport, where lawyers and aides of Duterte loudly protested that they, along with a doctor and lawyers, were prevented from coming close to him after he was taken into police custody. “This is a violation of his constitutional right,” Sen. Bong Go, a close Duterte ally. told reporters.

The warrant of arrest sent by the ICC to Philippine officials, a copy of which was seen by The Associated Press, said “there are reasonable grounds to believe that" the attack on victims "was both widespread and systematic: the attack took place over a period of several years and thousands people appear to have been killed.”

Duterte’s arrest was necessary “to ensure his appearance before the court,” according to the March 7 warrant, adding that the former president was expected to ignore a court summons.

It said that although Duterte was no longer president, he “appears to continue to wield considerable power.”

“Mindful of the resultant risk of interference with the investigations and the security of witnesses and victims, the chamber is satisfied that the arrest of Mr. Duterte is necessary.”

There was no immediate comment on Duterte’s arrest from the court or the ICC prosecutor’s office.

Duterte's arrest and downfall stunned and drove families of the victims of his bloody crackdowns against illegal drugs to tears.

“This is a big, long-awaited day for justice,” Randy delos Santos, the uncle of a teenager killed by police during an anti-drug operation in August 2017 in the Manila metropolis, told the AP.

“Now we feel that justice is rolling. We hope that top police officials and the hundreds of police officers who were involved in the illegal killings should also be placed in custody and punished,” delos Santos said.

Three of the police officers who killed his nephew, Kian delos Santos, were convicted in 2018 for the high-profile murder, which prompted Duterte at the time to temporarily suspend his brutal anti-drugs crackdown.

The conviction was one of at least three, so far, against law enforcers involved in the anti-drugs campaign, reflecting the concerns of families of victims of suspected extrajudicial killings that they would not get justice in the Philippines, hence, their decision to seek the help of the ICC.

It was not immediately clear where Duterte was taken by the police and when he would be flown to Europe to be handed to ICC custody. The government said the 79-year-old former leader was in good health.

The ICC began investigating drug killings under Duterte from Nov. 1, 2011, when he was still mayor of the southern city of Davao, to March 16, 2019, as possible crimes against humanity. Duterte withdrew the Philippines in 2019 from the Rome Statute in a move human rights activists say was aimed at escaping accountability.

The Duterte administration moved to suspend the global court's investigation in late 2021 by arguing that Philippine authorities were already looking into the same allegations, arguing the ICC — a court of last resort — didn't have jurisdiction.

Appeals judges at the ICC ruled in 2023 the investigation could resume and rejected the Duterte administration’s objections. Based in The Hague, the Netherlands, the ICC can step in when countries are unwilling or unable to prosecute suspects in the most heinous international crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who succeeded Duterte in 2022 and became entangled in a bitter political dispute with the former president, has decided not to rejoin the global court. But the Marcos administration has said it would cooperate if the ICC asks international police to take Duterte into custody through a so-called Red Notice, a request for law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and temporarily arrest a crime suspect.

___

Associated Press journalists Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila in Manila, Philippines, and Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this report.

Supporters rally outside Villamor Air Base after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters rally outside Villamor Air Base after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte arrives inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte reacts upon finding out he was arrested, at the airport in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials stand outside Villamor Air Base after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte takes oath during a senate inquiry on the so-called war on drugs during his administration at the Philippine Senate, on Oct. 28, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila,File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte jokes to photographers as he holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle at Camp Crame in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines on April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte checks the scope of a Chinese-made CS/LR4A sniper rifle during the presentation of thousands of rifles and ammunition by China to the Philippines at Clark Airbase in northern Philippines on June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his final State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines on July 26, 2021. (Jam Sta Rosa/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Media waits outside Villamor Air Base after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials stand at Villamor Air Base after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen, File)

Credit: AP

Arrested Philippine ex-President Duterte to face legacy of thousands killed in drug crackdown

2h ago

Philippine ex-President Duterte brushes off possible arrest by ICC on a trip to Hong Kong

Court orders South Korean President Yoon released from jail for his criminal trial over martial law

The Latest

FILE - South Sudan's president Salva Kiir, left, and vice-president Riek Machar, right, shake hands after meetings in Juba, South Sudan, on Oct. 20, 2019, to discuss outstanding issues to the peace deal. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File)

Credit: AP

Uganda deploys special forces to South Sudan to protect the government as fears of civil war grow

7m ago

Pope gets good news from doctors: An upgraded prognosis that he's no longer in immediate danger

32m ago

Japan's trade minister fails to win US assurance on tariff exemptions

32m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.