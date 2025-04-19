Former President Bill Clinton returns to Oklahoma City 30 years after the bombing

"The nation's eyes were there. The nation's heart was broken there," Clinton said in a video statement posted to the Clinton Foundation website. "I was privately praying that I would find the right words, the right tone, the right rhythm to somehow get into the mind and heart of as many Americans as possible."

Clinton has visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum several times in the years since the bombing and delivered speeches on major anniversaries.

Among the memorial's top missions is to help people understand the senselessness of political violence and teach a new generation about the impact of the bombing, said Kari Watkins, the memorial's president and CEO.

“We knew when we built this place we would some day reach a generation of people who weren't born or who didn't remember the story,” Watkins said. “I think now, not just kids are coming through more and more, but teachers who are teaching those kids.”

Saturday's ceremony, scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., was originally scheduled to take place on the grounds of the memorial but has been moved inside an adjacent church because of inclement weather.