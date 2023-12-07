Former Polish President Lech Walesa, 80, says he is better but remains hospitalized with COVID-19

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lech Walesa, Poland's 80-year-old former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, said Thursday that he is improving after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

A post on Walesa’s Facebook page shows him lying on a hospital bed with his thumbs raised and a brief caption saying he believes he is going to pull through once again.

The former anti-communist dissident has faced multiple health scares in past years. He has diabetes and a heart condition that requires him to use a pacemaker.