Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord commits to transfer to Syracuse and new coach Fran Brown

Quarterback Kyle McCord, who started every game this season for Ohio State, announced Sunday he is transferring to Syracuse.

McCord passed for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his third season at Ohio Sate, but first as a starter for the seventh-ranked Buckeyes (11-1). He was a four-star recruit out of Philadelphia and a high school teammate of Ohio State All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

McCord is the latest transfer addition for new Syracuse coach Fran Brown. The former Georgia assistant coach has also received transfer commits from former Bulldogs receivers Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes.