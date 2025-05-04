Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka takes first title in 4 years and her first on clay

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has claimed her first WTA title since triumphing at the 2021 Australian Open and on her seemingly worst surface
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball against Lucia Bronzetti, of Italy, during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns the ball against Lucia Bronzetti, of Italy, during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
2 hours ago

SAINT-MALO, France (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka claimed her first WTA title since triumphing at the 2021 Australian Open — and on her seemingly worst surface.

Osaka beat Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 Sunday to win L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo — a WTA 125 tournament — and secure her first ever trophy on clay.

It was also the Japanese player’s first WTA title since she became a mother in July 2023, returning to tennis at the start of the following year.

"Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst," Osaka wrote on X. "That's one of my favorite things about life though, there's always room to grow and evolve.

“Thanks to everyone accompanying me on this journey, I know it’s turbulent but it’s also really fun and I’m grateful.”

The former world No. 1 will rise to No. 48 in the WTA rankings on Monday.

Osaka has two Australian Open and two U.S. Open crowns on hard courts but has a poor record at the French Open and pulled out of the clay-court tournament in 2021 before the second round to take a mental health break.

The 27-year-old's clay-court season had started with a loss in the first round of the Madrid Open last month.

The French Open starts May 25.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

More Stories

Keep Reading

United States' Coco Gauff reacts during the Madrid Open tennis final against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

Gauff taking a lot of positives from her performance in Madrid despite loss to Sabalenka in final

1h ago

Coco Gauff routs Iga Swiatek to reach Madrid final against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka beats Gauff in straight sets to win Madrid Open for 20th career title

The Latest

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Credit: AP

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is 'fine' after line drive grazes his nose and glove

7m ago

Arizona communities bank on Trump's push for coal to ensure they're not forgotten

11m ago

Plans are unclear for Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and others with the Preakness 2 weeks away

19m ago

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.