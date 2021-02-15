Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Chronister said in a statement posted on social media.

“Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else,” the sheriff said, noting that Jackson was made an honorary deputy.

Jackson played for the Chargers for seven seasons before becoming a free agent because of a contract dispute. He then went on to play five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2018.

His fans expressed their shock and grief across social media.

“We are all mourning the loss of our beloved @VincentTJackson. His wife and family ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” tweeted the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, a nonprofit that Jackson founded to support military families.