Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler charged with DUI, possession of handgun after traffic accident

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun after a minor collision on Thursday.

Cutler, 41, was given a $5,000 bond and was released, according to a statement from the Franklin Police Department.

Police say they responded to an accident and it appeared that Cutler's vehicle rear-ended another. Officers detected the smell of alcohol on Cutler, who also had blood-shot eyes and was slurring his words, the police said.