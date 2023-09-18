BreakingNews
‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, 9-year-old’s killer ID’d

Former NFL player Sergio Brown's mother is found dead, and now he is missing

Authorities are searching for a former NFL player after his 73--year-old mother’s body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities searched Monday for a former NFL player after his 73-year-old mother's body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

Relatives told officers Saturday in Maywood that they could not find Sergio Brown, 35, or Myrtle Brown, police said.

Officers found Myrtle Brown's body, and a medical examiner determined Sunday that she had been injured during an assault.

Sergio Brown played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Maywood is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Editors' Picks

CAUGHT ON CAMERA
WATCH: Atlanta officers rescue ride-share driver during flash flooding1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

THE JOLT
Redrawn districts could endanger the top woman in Georgia House
6h ago

Credit: AP

ATLANTA BRAVES
The 3 magic numbers still to watch
5h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs
8h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta VC fund swept up in fight targeting corporate diversity programs
8h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

These Georgia schools made the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
8h ago
The Latest
5 prisoners freed in US swap with Iran, arrive in Qatar
10m ago
Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community...
16m ago
A 'person of interest' has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Kickoff time set for Georgia Tech’s home game against Bowling Green
2h ago
U.S. News Best College rankings: These were the top Georgia schools
8h ago
Where are toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water near Atlanta?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top