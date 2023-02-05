X
Dark Mode Toggle

Former NFL player faces DUI charge in Florida after crash

National & World News
1 hour ago
A former NFL player was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck that was on the side of a South Florida highway because of a flat tire

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A former NFL player was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck that was on the side of a South Florida highway because of a flat tire, injuring the truck's driver who had been standing outside.

Vontae Davis, 34, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and could barely stay awake while being interviewed by a trooper after the accident early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, Florida, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Davis lost control of his Tesla sedan and it collided with the parked pickup truck on the side of the turnpike. The impact of the collision sent the pickup truck spinning into a concrete barrier, and the truck struck its driver who had been waiting outside. The driver was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, the report said.

Davis refused to provide a blood or urine sample and wouldn't agree to perform a field sobriety test, the report said. He told the trooper that he had consumed two drinks at a club.

No attorney was listed for Davis in an online court docket.

Davis is perhaps best known for announcing his retirement in 2018 in the middle of a game between his team at the time, the Buffalo Bills, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Davis also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Led by Max Fried, Braves should once again have stellar starting rotation 1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Bulldogs play without leading scorer, lose to Texas A&M
16h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s misery extends with ninth consecutive defeat

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s misery extends with ninth consecutive defeat

Credit: Kate Awtrey-King

Georgia golfer Jenny Bae in field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Rodgers takes pro-am at Pebble as Rose grabs 54-hole lead
7m ago
AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks
9m ago
Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy Awards on Sunday: How to watch
8h ago
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
18h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top