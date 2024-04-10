Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs faces charges from Starbucks drive-thru incident

Suggs allegedly flipped off the other driver and threatened to kill him before driving off. He stuck a handgun out of his window without pointing it at the other man and then left, police said.

Suggs released a statement through EAG Sports Management saying he was “in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day” when the incident happened.

“I was getting coffee. I was not looking for any trouble,” Suggs said in the statement. "When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were.

“Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence.”

Police officers were able to identify Suggs through a video/audio camera on the other vehicle and said the Range Rover was registered to him.

Suggs was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who was the defensive rookie of the year in 2003 and the defensive player of the year in 2011. He played for the Ravens from 2003-18 after being selected 10th overall in the NFL draft out of Arizona State.

Suggs' preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29 in the Superior Court of Arizona, Maricopa County.

