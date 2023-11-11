Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

Police say six people including former NFL player D

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 55 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A crash at a red light killed six people including former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden in downtown Houston early Saturday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a Chrysler 300, apparently “going very fast, high velocity," ran the red light and collided with an SUV, Houston Police Assistant Chief Megan Howard said.

Five men and one woman died, including Hayden, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Those killed included the driver of the Chrysler and a man who appeared to be homeless, Howard said.

Four people were taken to the hospital and two of them died, Howard said, while one female passenger was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police interviewed a male passenger from the SUV at the hospital. Investigators were working to identify the driver of the SUV, Howard said.

Hayden, 33, was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston, according to his profile page on ESPN.com. A first-round draft pick in 2013, he played in eight seasons through 2020 for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“D.J.’s courage, perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him,” the Raiders, now based in Las Vegas, said Saturday in a statement. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.'s loved ones at this time.”

In 2012, Hayden survived and later recovered from a near-death tear to a major vein by his heart after he and a teammate collided during practice, requiring emergency surgery.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue
53m ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
2h ago

Credit: AP

Clemson dominates, defeats Georgia Tech
2h ago

Credit: AP

Clemson dominates, defeats Georgia Tech
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kalkbrenner finds his offense in decisive run as No. 8 Creighton rolls past North Dakota...
15m ago
Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh, beating Penn State after no court ruling to...
15m ago
House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown
40m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top