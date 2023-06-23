X

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is writing a book on leadership

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICK PERRY, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is writing a book that will focus on leadership

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday she is writing a book, with the focus more on leadership than on politics.

In an Instagram post, Ardern said she is often asked whether she will write about her five years as New Zealand's leader.

"At first, my answer was no. I didn’t want to write a book that hauled over the internal politics of the last five years, and then someone convinced me that I didn’t have to," Ardern wrote.

“That maybe it might be worth expanding on some of things I talked about in my valedictory instead — like the idea you can be your own kind of leader and still make a difference. And so that’s what I’m planning to do.”

Ardern said she had no date for when the book will be published.

“But I hope when it’s done, it’s the kind of book that would have made a difference to my 14-year-old self,” Ardern wrote.

Just 37 when she became prime minister in 2017, Ardern was seen as a global icon of the left. She shocked New Zealanders in January when she said she was stepping down because she no longer had "enough in the tank" to do the job justice in an election year.

Since then, Ardern has announced she will temporarily join Harvard University this year after being appointed to dual fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School. She has also taken on an unpaid role combating online extremism.

This month, Ardern received one of New Zealand's highest honors for her service leading the country through a mass shooting and pandemic. She was made a Dame Grand Companion, meaning people will now call her Dame Jacinda.

Ardern said she was working with a team of publishers — Penguin in New Zealand and Australia, Macmillan in Britain and Crown in the United States. The publishers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

Find more of AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GBI director returning to post as Cobb County public safety director4h ago

Credit: Larkin House

Reading book to class apparently gets Cobb teacher in trouble amid Ga. law
1h ago

Credit: GBI

GBI: Armed man shot by trooper following attempted traffic stop in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Cause for concern: Ga. must re-evaluate all 2.8 million Medicaid recipients
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Cause for concern: Ga. must re-evaluate all 2.8 million Medicaid recipients
5h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks pick guard Kobe Bufkin in first round of NBA draft
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Suspected Russian diplomat is occupying the nation's vetoed embassy site in Australia's...
23m ago
White's homer in 11th sends LSU to College World Series finals with a 2-0 win over No. 1...
24m ago
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to follow AJC coverage of the NBA Draft
8h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III...
11h ago
Jesse Chavez is an unlikely and irresistible All-Star candidate
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top