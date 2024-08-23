Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago

“But honestly I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do,” Rousey wrote. “I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so sorry for the hurt I caused.”

The issue of Rousey’s posting of the video recently came up on the platform Reddit when she invited users to ask her questions about her recently launched fundraising campaign for her first graphic novel. Some asked why she didn’t issue a strong apology for amplifying the conspiracy theory about the shooting.

After the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 20 first graders and six educators dead, falsehoods were pushed that the tragedy was a hoax. Victims' families, who were awarded $1.5 billion by a jury in 2022 for the role conspiracy theorist Alex Jones played, have said they have been subjected to years of torment, threats and abuse by people who believed such lies.

A spokesperson for the lawyer who represents the families declined to comment on Rousey's apology.

In her statement, Rousey said she was “remorseful and ashamed” for the pain she contributed to those affected by the massacre.

“I've regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die,” she wrote.

Rousey warned others about falling down the “black hole” of conspiracy theories.

“It doesn't make you edgy or an independent thinker, you're not doing your due diligence entertaining every possibility by digesting these conspiracies. They will only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable and isolated,” she wrote. “You're doing nothing but hurting others and yourself.”