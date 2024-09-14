Nation & World News

Former MLS MVP Carlos Vela is finalizing a deal to return to the club, an AP source says

Los Angeles FC is finalizing a deal to re-sign former Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela for the playoff push, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela chases the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake on Oct. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela chases the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake on Oct. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
45 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC is finalizing a deal to re-sign former Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela for the playoff push, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal hasn't been completed. The move is expected to be formally announced in the coming days as LAFC gears up to chase its second MLS title.

Vela was the first player in LAFC history when the Mexican star left Real Sociedad to sign with the expansion MLS club, which began play in 2018. Vela was a dominant MLS forward for a half-decade with LAFC, and he won the league's MVP award in 2019 while also leading MLS in goals.

The 35-year-old Vela also was a key member of LAFC's MLS Cup championship team in 2022, but he has been out of soccer since last winter, when his LAFC contract ended and wasn't renewed.

Vela, who scored nine goals last season, was linked to moves back to Mexico or Europe, but he stayed on the market while LAFC fans regularly called for his return.

Vela should add even more offensive production to a roster headlined by former Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz and newcomer Olivier Giroud, who has played in two matches after joining the club from AC Milan this summer. Bouanga's 16 goals this season are good for third in MLS.

Vela has 78 goals and 58 assists in 152 career regular season games for LAFC.

LAFC is second in the Western Conference standings, trailing the LA Galaxy by four points with two games in hand. LAFC and the Galaxy meet in Carson on Saturday night for the next edition of the El Trafico rivalry.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

With playoffs at stake, Atlanta United needs next two home matches
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lionel Messi set to return to Inter Miami lineup after 2-month injury recovery
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Five interesting candidates for Atlanta United’s TD search
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canelo Alvarez is a substantial favorite over Edgar Berlanga in title fight
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dogs bring loads of joy but also perils on a leash13m ago
Arizona's 1864 abortion ban is officially off the books15m ago
Tree-hugging Patton Kizzire takes lead at Silverado in FedEx Cup Fall opener31m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate