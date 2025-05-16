Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Former MLB star Rafael Furcal charged in rock-throwing road rage incident, police say

Authorities say former major league shortstop Rafael Furcal threw rocks at another man during a road rage incident last month in South Florida
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 30, 2014 file photo, Miami Marlins infielder Rafael Furcal (15) smiles during batting practice before a baseball game against the against the Atlanta Braves in Miami. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 30, 2014 file photo, Miami Marlins infielder Rafael Furcal (15) smiles during batting practice before a baseball game against the against the Atlanta Braves in Miami. (AP Photo/File)
22 minutes ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Former major league shortstop Rafael Furcal threw rocks at another man during a road rage incident last month in South Florida, authorities said.

The former All-Star turned himself in at the Broward County jail on Wednesday and was released on bond a short time later, according to court records. He faces felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a missile into public or private dwelling.

Court records didn't list a defense attorney for Furcal. His former agent, Paul Kinzer, declined to comment on the charges and did not provide a way to reach Furcal directly. Attempts to reach Furcal at home were unsuccessful.

The Sunrise Police Department issued the warrant for Furcal's arrest on Monday. A man had told officers that he had a near-collision with a black pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot on April 28. The other driver, later identified as Furcal, got out of the truck and began throwing rocks at the man's work vehicle, an arrest report said.

When the man got out of his vehicle to confront Furcal, the man said he was struck on the hand with a rock while trying to protect himself. The man said he ran up to Furcal and punched him several times, causing Furcal to get back in his truck and leave.

Investigators said they used surveillance video to identify the truck's license plate, which showed Furcal as the owner. The alleged victim identified Furcal in a photo lineup as the person who attacked him.

Furcal, 47, started with the Atlanta Braves in 2000, followed by stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was with the Cardinals in 2011 when they beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series. He finished his professional baseball career with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

Furcal completed the 12th unassisted triple play in MLB history on August 10, 2003, while playing for the Braves against the Cardinals.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 30, 2014 file photo, Miami Marlins infielder Rafael Furcal (15) smiles during batting practice before a baseball game against the against the Atlanta Braves in Miami. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal faces felony charges in South Florida, police say

Supreme Court revives lawsuit over fatal Texas police shooting during traffic stop for unpaid tolls

Clayton County jailer arrested, fired after punching inmate, sheriff says

Officer allegedly struck the inmate several times, slammed him to the ground and tased him, investigators say.

The Latest

Cassie Ventura wipes tears from her eye while testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Cassie's text messages with Sean 'Diddy' Combs reveal drugs, sex and trauma

3m ago

US cable giants Charter and Cox, under assault by streaming services, pursue $34.5 billion merger

6m ago

Fortnite says it's offline on Apple's iOS around the world

7m ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.