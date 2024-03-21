BreakingNews
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
Former Mississippi deputy gets more than 27 years in prison for racist torture of 2 Black men

A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi has been sentenced for his part in torturing two Black men
FILE - This combination of photos shows, from top left, former Rankin County sheriff's deputies Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield appearing at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Miss., Aug. 14, 2023. Two Black men who were tortured for hours by the six Mississippi law enforcement officers in 2023 called Monday, March 18, 2024, for a federal judge to impose the strictest possible penalties at their sentencings this week. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Credit: AP

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS – Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in prison for breaking into a home with a group of law enforcement officers as they tortured two Black men, an act the judge called “egregious and despicable.”

Former deputy Brett McAlpin, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tom Lee after pleading guilty to the attack, which involved beatings, repeated uses of stun guns and assaults with a sex toy before one of the victims was shot in the mouth. The sixth and final member of the group, 32-year-old former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield, is set to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

McAlpin on Thursday wore a jumpsuit turned inside out to conceal the name of the jail where he is detained, and he nodded to his family in the courtroom. He offered an apology before the judge sentenced him.

“This was all wrong, very wrong. It’s not how people should treat each other and even more so, it’s not how law enforcement should treat people,” McAlpin said. “I’m really sorry for being a part of something that made law enforcement look so bad.”

Lee sentenced Christian Dedmon, 29, to 40 years and Daniel Opdyke, 28, to 17.5 years on Wednesday. He gave about 20 years to Hunter Elward, 31, and 17.5 years to Jeffrey Middleton, 46, on Tuesday. All but Hartfield served with the Rankin County Sheriff's Office outside Mississippi's capital city, where some called themselves "The Goon Squad."

McAlpin was the fourth highest-ranking officer at the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, a probation officer said in court. Arguing for a lengthy sentence, federal prosecutor Christopher Perras said McAlpin was not technically a member of the Goon Squad but “molded the men into the goons they became.”

In March 2023, months before federal prosecutors announced charges in August, an investigation by The Associated Press linked some of the deputies to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries.

The officers invented false charges against the victims, planting a gun and drugs at the scene of their crime, and stuck to their cover story for months until finally admitting that they tortured Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. Elward admitted to shoving a gun into Jenkins' mouth and firing it in what federal prosecutors said was meant to be a "mock execution."

In a statement read by his attorney Thursday, Jenkins said he “felt like a slave” and was “left to die like a dog.”

“If those who are in charge of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office can participate in these kinds of torture, God help us all. And God help Rankin County,” Jenkins said.

For each of the deputies sentenced so far, Lee has handed down prison terms near the top of the sentencing guidelines.

The terror began Jan. 24, 2023, with a racist call for extrajudicial violence when a white person in Rankin County complained to McAlpin that two Black men were staying with a white woman at a house in Braxton. McAlpin told Dedmon, who texted a group of white deputies asking if they were “available for a mission.”

“No bad mugshots,” Dedmon texted — a green light, according to prosecutors, to use excessive force on parts of the body that wouldn’t appear in a booking photo.

Dedmon also brought Hartfield, who was instructed to cover the back door of the property during their illegal entry.

Once inside, the officers mocked the victims with racial slurs and shocked them with stun guns. They handcuffed them and poured milk, alcohol and chocolate syrup over their faces. Dedmon and Opdyke assaulted them with a sex toy. They forced them to strip naked and shower together to conceal the mess, and Hartfield guarded the bathroom door to make sure the men didn't escape.

After Elward shot Jenkins in the mouth, lacerating his tongue and breaking his jaw, they devised a coverup. McAlpin pressured Parker to go along with it, asking him to keep quiet in exchange for his freedom. The deputies agreed to plant drugs, and false charges stood against Jenkins and Parker for months.

McAlpin and Middleton, the oldest men of the group, threatened to kill the other officers if they spoke up, prosecutors said in charging documents. In court Thursday, McAlpin's attorney Aafram Sellers said only Middleton threatened to kill the other officers.

Sellers also questioned probation officer Allie Whitten on the stand about details in a pre-sentence report submitted to the judge. When federal investigators interviewed the neighbor who called McAlpin, that person reported seeing “trashy” people at the house who were both white and Black, Sellers said. That called into question whether the episode started on the basis of race, he argued.

Federal prosecutors said the neighbor referred to people at the home as “those people” and “thugs.” The information included in the charging documents, which the officers did not dispute when they pleaded guilty, revealed some of them used racial taunts and epithets throughout the episode.

The majority-white Rankin County is just east of Jackson, home to one of the highest percentages of Black residents of any major U.S. city. The officers shouted at Jenkins and Parker to “stay out of Rankin County and go back to Jackson or ‘their side’ of the Pearl River,” court documents say.

Attorneys for several of the deputies said their clients became ensnared in a culture of corruption that was not only permitted, but encouraged by leaders within the sheriff's office.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, who took office in 2012, revealed no details about his deputies' actions when he announced they had been fired last June. After they pleaded guilty in August, Bailey said the officers had gone rogue and promised changes. Jenkins and Parker called for his resignation and filed a $400 million civil lawsuit against the department. Last November, Bailey was reelected without opposition, to another four-year term.

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.

Eddie Terrell Parker and his aunt Linda Rawls express their joy at the 40-year prison sentence given former Rankin County sheriff's deputy Christian Dedmon by a federal judge, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. Dedmon was sentenced for his part in the racist torture of Parker and Michael Corey Jenkins by a group of white officers who called themselves the “Goon Squad”. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Michael Corey Jenkins, left, and Eddie Terrell Parker walk toward the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 21, 2024, for sentencing on the fifth of the six former Mississippi Rankin County law enforcement officers who committed numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture on them in 2023. The six former law officers pleaded guilty to a number of federal charges for torturing them and their sentencing began Tuesday in federal court. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Michael Corey Jenkins, right, follows a friend as he enters the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for sentencing on the third of the six former Mississippi Rankin County law enforcement officers who committed numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture on him and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker in 2023. The six former law officers pleaded guilty to a number of federal charges for torturing them and their sentencing began Tuesday in federal court. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Lead civil attorney Malik Shabazz, second from left, speaks to reporters while his clients, Eddie Terrell Parker, left, Michael Corey Jenkins, and his father Melvin Jenkins, center, and mother Mary Jenkins, right, listen while outside the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, March 20, 2024, following the federal court sentencing of the third of six former Mississippi Rankin County law enforcement officers who committed numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture on Parker and Jenkins in 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Attorney Jeffery Reynolds expresses disappointment on the 17.5 years federal prison sentence his client former Rankin County deputy Daniel Opdyke received for his role in the racially motivated, violent torture of Black two men, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. Opdyke and five other now former Rankin County law enforcement officers pleaded guilty to numerous charges on the torture of the men. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Civil lead counsel Malik Shabazz, center, speaks to reporters following the sentencing of the fourth former Rankin County law enforcement officer, while his client Michael Corey Jenkins, right, listens while outside the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Christian Dedmon was sentenced for his part in the racist torture of Parker and Michael Corey Jenkins by a group of white officers who called themselves the “Goon Squad”. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Eddie Terrell Parker, shows off a handcuff necklace at the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Parker and Michael Corey Jenkins, who had been assaulted by then six Rankin County law men in 2023, joined their families and supporters in witnessing the sentencing of former deputy Daniel Opdyke to 17.5 years in federal prison for his actions. Opdyke is the third of the six now former Mississippi Rankin County law enforcement officers who committed numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture on them and have pleaded guilty to a number of federal charges. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Michael Corey Jenkins, right, and Eddie Terrell Parker walk into the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 21, 2024, for sentencing on the fifth of the six former Mississippi Rankin County law enforcement officers who committed numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture on them in 2023. The six former law officers pleaded guilty to a number of federal charges for torturing them and their sentencing began Tuesday in federal court. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Mary Jenkins, left, mother of Michael Corey Jenkins and Linda Rawls, aunt of Eddie Terrell Parker, greet photographers as they enter the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 21, 2024, for federal sentencing on the fifth of the six former Mississippi Rankin County law enforcement officers who committed numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture on Parker and Jenkins in 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

Civil co-counsel Trent Walker for Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, greets photographers as he enters the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 21, 2024, for federal sentencing on the fifth of the six former Mississippi Rankin County law enforcement officers who committed numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture on Parker and Jenkins in 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

A few protest signs line the handicapped walkway at the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 21, 2024. Federal sentencing continues with the fifth of six former Mississippi Rankin County law enforcement officers who committed numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture on them in 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: AP

