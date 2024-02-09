Former Mets GM Billy Eppler suspended through World Series for fabricating injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he directed the team to fabricate injuries to create open roster spots.

No Mets medical or athletic training personnel were mentioned in the announcement by Major League Baseball.

Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed “the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”