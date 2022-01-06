Former Mets acting GM Zack Scott acquitted of DUI charges

“Today, after hearing and seeing all the evidence against our client, a judge in the White Plains City Court acquitted Zack Scott of all criminal charges against him,” lawyer Bruce Bendish said in a statement. “We are grateful for the judge’s diligent attention and consideration of the evidence, and believe he arrived at the only conclusion possible.”

Scott was arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 31 after police found him asleep at the wheel of his sport-utility vehicle at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police said. They said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.