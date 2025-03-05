Former Meta official's 'explosive dispatch' about the social media giant to be published next week

NEW YORK (AP) — An insider account being billed as an "explosive dispatch" about "seven critical years" at Facebook/ Meta will be published next week.
Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that “Careless People” is scheduled for Tuesday. It was written by Meta's former director of global public policy, Sarah Wynn-Williams, who left what was then Facebook in 2018.
"'Careless People' takes readers inside Meta's board rooms, private jets, and meetings with heads of state, revealing the appetites, excesses, blind spots, and priorities of executives Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Joel Kaplan," the publisher's announcement reads in part. "Wynn-Williams paints a portrait of this group as profoundly flawed, self-interested, and careless human beings, callously indifferent to the price others would pay for their own enrichment."
According to Flatiron, Wynn-Williams will describe in detail Zuckerberg's efforts to allow Meta in China and her own efforts to get the company to monitor hate speech and misinformation on social media. She will add everything from "shocking accounts of workplace harassment and misogyny to the grueling demands and humiliations of working motherhood during the same time that Sheryl Sandberg, was winning international acclaim for urging women to ‘Lean In.’”
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.