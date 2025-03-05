Nation & World News
Former Meta official's 'explosive dispatch' about the social media giant to be published next week

An insider account being billed as an “explosive dispatch” about “seven critical years” at Facebook/Meta will be published next week
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism" by Sarah Wynn-Williams. (Flatiron via AP)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An insider account being billed as an "explosive dispatch" about "seven critical years" at Facebook/ Meta will be published next week.

Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that “Careless People” is scheduled for Tuesday. It was written by Meta's former director of global public policy, Sarah Wynn-Williams, who left what was then Facebook in 2018.

"'Careless People' takes readers inside Meta's board rooms, private jets, and meetings with heads of state, revealing the appetites, excesses, blind spots, and priorities of executives Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Joel Kaplan," the publisher's announcement reads in part. "Wynn-Williams paints a portrait of this group as profoundly flawed, self-interested, and careless human beings, callously indifferent to the price others would pay for their own enrichment."

According to Flatiron, Wynn-Williams will describe in detail Zuckerberg's efforts to allow Meta in China and her own efforts to get the company to monitor hate speech and misinformation on social media. She will add everything from "shocking accounts of workplace harassment and misogyny to the grueling demands and humiliations of working motherhood during the same time that Sheryl Sandberg, was winning international acclaim for urging women to ‘Lean In.’”

