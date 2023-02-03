Former Kenyan policeman sentenced to death for murder

Leliman was given a death sentence, while former officers Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku received sentences of 30 and 24 years, respectively, and police informer Peter Ngugi was jailed for 20 years. A fourth former police officer, Leonard Mwangi, was acquitted.

Those sentenced to death in Kenyan courts serve a life sentence. Kenya’s last execution was in 1987.

The four have 14 days to file an appeal.

The murders triggered a series of protests by lawyers and human rights defenders because Kenyan police have in the past been accused of brutality and extrajudicial killings but very few officers have been convicted.