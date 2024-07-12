Former international mission worker is convicted of spying in Russian-held Donetsk

A former staff member of an international monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine was convicted of spying by a court in the Moscow-occupied Donetsk, the Russian prosecutor general’s office said Friday.

Vadym Golda — who was a security assistant for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's monitoring mission — was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his alleged crime which involved gathering information about industrial facilities, a statement by the Russian office said.

The information was gathered in 2021, before the start of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, the statement added. Some of the facilities came under attack in the war.