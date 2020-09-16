Former IAAF head Lamine Diack sentenced to 2 years in prison

“The money was paid in exchange for a program of ‘full protection,’” she said, adding the scheme allowed athletes who should have been suspended “purely and simply to escape sanctions.”

The court also handed guilty verdicts to five other people, including Diack’s son, Papa Massata Diack, who worked as an IAAF marketing consultant. The judge said $15 million was funneled to the younger Diack’s companies, including commissions and money creamed off contracts and the sale of TV rights and other transactions while his father was in charge at the IAAF.

The younger Diack lives in Senegal, which has refused to extradite him. He was not in court for the verdict and did not attend the six-day hearing in June. The court sentenced him in his absence to five years in prison and a fine of 1 million euros ($1.17 million).

___

FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, former president of the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) Lamine Diack, right, arrives at the Paris courthouse. A Paris court is delivering its verdict Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, in the trial of Lamine Diack on corruption, money laundering and breach of trust charges against the one-time supremo of global track and field athletics, and according to prosecutors, creamed off millions for himself, with his son. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Papa Massata Diack, son of Lamine Diack the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) now known as World Athletics, speaks at a press conference in Dakar, Senegal Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The son of the former head of world track and field's governing body again denounced the corruption and money laundering charges against himself and his father Monday, with a verdict in the trial in France expected to be delivered on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) Credit: Sylvain Cherkaoui Credit: Sylvain Cherkaoui