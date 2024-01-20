Former GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson endorses Nikki Haley, says Trump divides America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Republican presidential candidate and ex-Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson endorsed Nikki Haley on Saturday, days before she tries to take on frontrunner Donald Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

Hutchinson is a conservative whose opposition to Trump became central in his longshot bid for the GOP primary before he dropped out Tuesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hutchinson said: “Anyone who believes Donald Trump will unite this country has been asleep over the last 8 years. Trump intentionally tries to divide America and will continue to do so.”