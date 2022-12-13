BreakingNews
BREAKING: Atlanta police arrest suspect in Buckhead woman’s stabbing death
ajc logo
X

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

National & World News
By KEN SWEET, Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday.

Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Bankman-Fried's arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company's current CEO, John Ray III.

Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request. Meanwhile Bahamian authorities plan to continue their own investigation into Bankman-Fried.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law," said Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis, in a statement.

Bankman-Fried said recently that he did not "knowingly" misuse customers' funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

BREAKING: Atlanta police arrest suspect in Buckhead woman’s stabbing death1h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
8h ago

Credit: Family photo

Arrest made after grandmother stabbed to death in Buckhead gated community
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dana Verkouteren

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court
28m ago
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
30m ago
USC's Williams, Alabama's Anderson lead AP All-America team
51m ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
2h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
5h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top